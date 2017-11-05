Ad Blocker Detected

Truly Crazy Man Gets In A Box And Mails Himself From The UK To The US

NOVEMBER 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
It sounds like something I wanted to know as a child: is it possible to put a person through the mail?

One man has been desperate to find out, and he's already had two fairly unsuccessful tries at it. He shipped himself first by land, then by sea. In his final attempt to mail himself, he decided to try shipping by air.

Even though this sounds absolutely insane to most people, about 40-50 people die each year trying to mail themselves around the world. So, would this curious YouTuber figure out how to do it safely? Well, he filmed the whole thing, so let's find out how he did it and if he was successful.

The YouTuber, known as Kill'em, is based in the United Kingdom. The first thing he did was decide where he would mail himself. He bought a map of the world and dropped a dart to find out. The result? He was going to mail himself to the United States.

Screenshot Youtube / Kill'em

Then he starts building the box. His materials are simple, and the result is a sturdy wooden box that is marked on all sides as "Fragile."

Screenshot Youtube / Kill'em

The completed box has a doorway at the top, and Kill'em explains that he is going to screw the lid up from the inside. This allows him to escape or give himself more air at any time without having to depend on being placed in a certain part of the cargo hold.

Screenshot Youtube / Kill'em

