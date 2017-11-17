Ad Blocker Detected

Don't Go Nuts On Thanksgiving Day. Here Are 15 Foods You Can Make Ahead.

NOVEMBER 17, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around spending time with family and friends and giving thanks for all we've been blessed with in life.

But unfortunately for the designated chefs in the family, dinner prep can leave them with very little time to enjoy the perks of the day. Instead of huddling around the TV to watch the Macy's parade or football games, you're forced to slave over a stove to make sure everyone else is happily eating their body weight in pumpkin pie. But wouldn't it be nice if you could prep most of your delicious goodies the day before, giving you more time to kick off your shoes and craft the perfect Black Friday game plan? If so, then this is a list you can truly be thankful for.

Here are 15 Thanksgiving dishes that can be prepped ahead of time without losing any of their deliciousness.

1. Make-Ahead Corn Bread Dressing

<a href="https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/make-ahead-corn-bread-dressing" target="_blank">Make-Ahead Corn Bread Dressing</a>

Flickr / Jessica Rossi

2. Herb-Brined Turkey

<a href="https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/herb-brined-turkey" target="_blank">Herb-Brined Turkey</a>

Flickr / Mike_fleming

3. Freezer Macaroni And Cheese

<a href="http://savoryspicerack.com/make-ahead-freezer-macaroni-and-cheese/" target="_blank">Freezer Macaroni And Cheese</a>

Flickr / Jessica Spengler

4. Buttermilk Cornbread

<a href="http://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a52079/buttermilk-cornbread/" target="_blank">Buttermilk Cornbread</a>

Flickr / Whitney

5. Apple And Potato Gratin

<a href="http://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a60490/apple-and-potato-gratin-recipe/?" target="_blank">Apple And Potato Gratin</a>

Flickr / Rooey202

6. Cranberry Chutney

<a href="http://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a60502/cranberry-chutney-recipe/" target="_blank">Cranberry Chutney</a>

Flickr / Lenore Edman

7. Roasted Acorn Squash With Cider Vinaigrette

<a href="http://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12206/roasted-acorn-squash-with-cider-vinaigrette-recipe-wdy1112/" target="_blank">Roasted Acorn Squash With Cider Vinaigrette</a><a class="link" href="http://www.womansday.com/author/10635/womans-day-kitchen/" target="_blank"></a>

Flickr / Alexis Lamster

8. Creamy Cranberry Salad

<a href="https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/creamy-cranberry-salad" target="_blank">Creamy Cranberry Salad</a>

Flickr / Nonsequiturlass

9. Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

<a href="https://www.julieseatsandtreats.com/cheesy-zucchini-casserole/" title="Cheesy Zucchini Casserole" target="_blank">Cheesy Zucchini Casserole</a>

Flickr / Migle

10. Make-Ahead Turkey And Gravy

<a href="https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/make-ahead-turkey-and-gravy" target="_blank">Make-Ahead Turkey And Gravy</a>

Flickr / Justin Smith

11. Roasted Pumpkin Soup

<a href="https://www.marthastewart.com/336106/roasted-pumpkin-soup" target="_blank">Roasted Pumpkin Soup</a>

Flickr / John Ong

12. Mashed Potato Casserole

<a href="http://www.thekitchn.com/recipe-makeahead-mashed-potato-casserole-recipes-from-the-kitchn-212438" target="_blank">Mashed Potato Casserole</a>

Flickr / Robin Zebrowski

13. Paleo Sweet Potato Casserole

<a href="http://cupcakesomg.blogspot.com/2012/07/paleo-sweet-potato-casserole-and-rest.html" target="_blank">Paleo Sweet Potato Casserole</a>

Flickr / mroach

14. Caramel Apple Crumble Pie

<a href="https://www.averiecooks.com/2012/11/caramel-apple-crumble-pie.html#" target="_blank">Caramel Apple Crumble Pie</a>

Flickr / Jessica Spengler

15. Triple Herb Overnight Dinner Rolls

<a href="http://recreatinghappiness.com/breads/triple-herb-overnight-dinner-rolls/" target="_blank">Triple Herb Overnight Dinner Rolls</a>

Flickr / jeffreyw

With these awesome recipes in your Thanksgiving arsenal, you'll be ready to go days before the big feast. Which of these delicious dishes has your mouth watering for Turkey Day?

