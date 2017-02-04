It Seems Crazy But Making Only Right Turns Could Save You Gas And Time

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We all want to save time and money while we're out on the road.

No one wants to be in the car longer than they have to. Usually this means we use our navigation systems to calculate the shortest route from Point A to Point B. But what if there were a better way?

UPS delivers thousands of packages each day, and they have a simple trick for shorter routes and fewer fuel emissions. It seems crazy, but drivers just avoid turning left and always turn right instead.

This driving hack is one you can use, too. It seems counterproductive, but it actually saves time and energy, and you're less likely to get into an accident. Here's why.

via IFL Science

Now that they've explained how this works, it makes total sense! Try to incorporate more right turns into your daily commute and share this life hack with the drivers you know.