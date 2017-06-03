Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While dogs often double as doorbells and security guards, the only job cats have is to lounge about without a care in the world.

Fittingly, the four-legged divas in our lives feel like they can do whatever they damn well please...and they're mostly right. And it's really no secret that when it comes to cats, they choose their humans. Not the other way around. These clingy kitties, for example, are making themselves at home...whether they actually live there or not.

1. "Uh...human? Did we get a cat?"







2. "Well while I'm here, I think I'll do some light reading."

3. She's on the outside looking in, but not for long.







4. This guy doesn't own a gator or a cat, so this is awkward.







5. They went to get their kid and found an intruder. As far as intruders go, at least this one's adorable.







6. You won't find any cat treats in there.







7. There was no more room inside, so they took over the back porch.







8. Look what the cat dragged in!







9. It's a good thing superstitions are garbage. Otherwise, this study crasher would've given one student some seriously bad luck!







10. I'd imagine this would be pretty alarming to find if you didn't have a cat.







11. "You weren't supposed to be home for 15 more minutes."







12. That feeling when you go looking for shorts and find a strange cat instead. Normal.







13. "Honey, are we having cat for dinner?"







14. This guy was in for a surprise when the trash started meowing.







15. This is the face of a man awoken at 3 a.m. because of a cat burglar.







16. "Okay human! This house is OURS now!"







17. "You're a cat owner now. Let that sink in."







18. "Hooman, my soaps are on."







19. "What's for dinner tonight? Also I'm moving in."







20. I mean, once that precious little face invades, there's no going back. She's yours now.







21. This orange intruder really didn't hesitate to make itself at home.







22. He didn't expect to leave the house and come home a cat parent, but here we are.







23. These kitties were just enrolled in homeschool...in someone else's home.







24. "Hello, is anyone home? Great! I'll get my things."







25. "If I pretend I'm asleep, maybe they won't tell me to leave."







26. When you feed one stray cat, more are sure to follow.







27. How long was this cat hiding in there?







28. "I run this house now!"







29. "So listen. I just burdened you with the extra cost of food and care, but look at me. I am also a gift."







30. I mean, how many times do you come home to a strange hairless cat wearing a coat? Life is wild.







Does your cat like to wander? Be sure to share these hilarious invaders with your kitty-loving friends!