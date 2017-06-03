Ad Blocker Detected

As Far As Home Intruders Go, These 30 Are Hands Down The Cutest

JUNE 3, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
While dogs often double as doorbells and security guards, the only job cats have is to lounge about without a care in the world.

Fittingly, the four-legged divas in our lives feel like they can do whatever they damn well please...and they're mostly right. And it's really no secret that when it comes to cats, they choose their humans. Not the other way around. These clingy kitties, for example, are making themselves at home...whether they actually live there or not.

1. "Uh...human? Did we get a cat?"

Reddit / ErinRSteward

2. "Well while I'm here, I think I'll do some light reading."

3. She's on the outside looking in, but not for long.

Reddit / Minty_Fresh1

4. This guy doesn't own a gator or a cat, so this is awkward.

Reddit / Codyjarrell

5. They went to get their kid and found an intruder. As far as intruders go, at least this one's adorable.

Reddit / damnyousteamsale

6. You won't find any cat treats in there.

Reddit / Chopperguy

7. There was no more room inside, so they took over the back porch.

Reddit / Queen_Riotness

8. Look what the cat dragged in!

Reddit / BustyCharms

9. It's a good thing superstitions are garbage. Otherwise, this study crasher would've given one student some seriously bad luck!

Reddit / snarfosaurus

10. I'd imagine this would be pretty alarming to find if you didn't have a cat.

Reddit / yelnats87

11. "You weren't supposed to be home for 15 more minutes."

Reddit

12. That feeling when you go looking for shorts and find a strange cat instead. Normal.

Reddit / obi_wan_malarkey

13. "Honey, are we having cat for dinner?"

Reddit / sweetsweetm

14. This guy was in for a surprise when the trash started meowing.

Reddit / Peverell

15. This is the face of a man awoken at 3 a.m. because of a cat burglar.

Reddit / About9Bushmen

16. "Okay human! This house is OURS now!"

Reddit / SomeGuyNamedCraig

17. "You're a cat owner now. Let that sink in."

Reddit / lmdrobvious

18. "Hooman, my soaps are on."

Imgur / JobaTron5000N1

19. "What's for dinner tonight? Also I'm moving in."

Reddit / AnaliseMarie

Read More: This Video Of Elephants Running To See A Rescued Calf Is The Cutest Thing Ever

20. I mean, once that precious little face invades, there's no going back. She's yours now.

Reddit / imnastee

21. This orange intruder really didn't hesitate to make itself at home.

Reddit / LoganMichael3

22. He didn't expect to leave the house and come home a cat parent, but here we are.

Reddit / Mardrayn

23. These kitties were just enrolled in homeschool...in someone else's home.

Reddit / meehan117

24. "Hello, is anyone home? Great! I'll get my things."

Imgur / captinawesome5

25. "If I pretend I'm asleep, maybe they won't tell me to leave."

Reddit / DontSweatTheTech9

26. When you feed one stray cat, more are sure to follow.

Reddit / Big_Wanker

27. How long was this cat hiding in there?

Reddit

28. "I run this house now!"

Reddit / noahsmurderboard

29. "So listen. I just burdened you with the extra cost of food and care, but look at me. I am also a gift."

Imgur / DetectiveSherlockHolmes

30. I mean, how many times do you come home to a strange hairless cat wearing a coat? Life is wild.

Imgur / jscrivner

Does your cat like to wander? Be sure to share these hilarious invaders with your kitty-loving friends!

