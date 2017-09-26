Most Dogs Hate Vacuum Cleaners, But This One? He Just Can't Get Enough

If there's one thing I know, it's that dogs and vacuum cleaners don't mix.
And why would they? Imagine being a dog, sitting around, thinking about your next meal. The person you love most in the world brings out an angry machine that's at least as big as you are and starts waving it around all over the room! I'd be terrified, too.
But there's an exception to every rule, and this exception is an Alaskan Malamute named Phil.
Is there anything more pure in this world than a big, fluffy dog? Look at how happy he is.