Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Most Dogs Hate Vacuum Cleaners, But This One? He Just Can't Get Enough

SEPTEMBER 26, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If there's one thing I know, it's that dogs and vacuum cleaners don't mix.

And why would they? Imagine being a dog, sitting around, thinking about your next meal. The person you love most in the world brings out an angry machine that's at least as big as you are and starts waving it around all over the room! I'd be terrified, too.

But there's an exception to every rule, and this exception is an Alaskan Malamute named Phil.

Is there anything more pure in this world than a big, fluffy dog? Look at how happy he is.

Is there anything more pure in this world than a big, fluffy dog? Look at how happy he is.

Screenshot DailyMail

Yaaaaaaaas, get that massage! What I would give to be that relaxed, ever.

Yaaaaaaaas, get that massage! What I would give to be that relaxed, ever.

Screenshot DailyMail

His owner explained, "So many people ask how I keep my house so clean. It's easy: don't hoover the house, hoover the dog."

Want to see more? Phil, his sister Niko, and a cat named Milo have some pretty amazing adventures over on their Instagram. I want like twelve of him.

Giphy

Trending Now

When They Saw This Cat Pawing At Their Friend's Grave, They Believed It Was A Sign

Trending Now

Love Pimple Popping Vids? You're Not Going To See A Pimple Bigger Than This

Load another article