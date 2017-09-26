Most Dogs Hate Vacuum Cleaners, But This One? He Just Can't Get Enough

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If there's one thing I know, it's that dogs and vacuum cleaners don't mix.

And why would they? Imagine being a dog, sitting around, thinking about your next meal. The person you love most in the world brings out an angry machine that's at least as big as you are and starts waving it around all over the room! I'd be terrified, too.

But there's an exception to every rule, and this exception is an Alaskan Malamute named Phil.

Is there anything more pure in this world than a big, fluffy dog? Look at how happy he is.







Yaaaaaaaas, get that massage! What I would give to be that relaxed, ever.







His owner explained, "So many people ask how I keep my house so clean. It's easy: don't hoover the house, hoover the dog."

Want to see more? Phil, his sister Niko, and a cat named Milo have some pretty amazing adventures over on their Instagram. I want like twelve of him.