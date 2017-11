What do you do with your old and unwanted books?

Most people will either donate, recycle or maybe even throw them away, but Spanish artist Malena Valcarcel finds a much more creative (and stunning) use for them. With each page, Valcarcel constructs incredibly detailed and whimsical miniatures. Passionate about working with paper, she explains that "the concentration in detail I put on all my pieces makes me feel free and very, very happy."

Check out her stunning works below.

(via BoredPanda)

Talk about talented! I can't imagine how long each piece takes to finish.