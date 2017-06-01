The Reason Why This Man Laid Down Next To A Cow Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

When Benjamin Tipps went to visit family on Mother’s Day, the only mom he thought he'd be spending time with was his own.

But when he saw a cow struggling to give birth in a nearby field, he was compelled to go and do whatever he could to help her. As he got closer, the cow collapsed and he saw a heartbreaking sight. The calf was finally out, but it was stillborn. Not wanting to leave the exhausted mother alone, Benjamin decided to lay down and comfort her instead. The photo his wife, Kayla, captured of the moment the two shared is so touching.

“She was crushed — just devastated, and she was tired from the labor,” Kayla said. “She laid down, and Ben laid down and was kind of massaging her and comforting her.”







Read More: You'll Be Heartbroken When You See The Condition This Pony Was Found In

(via So Share This and FOX5 Las Vegas)

When she shared the photo, Kayla wrote, "What a great heart this man has. This momma cow lost her baby yesterday and Benjamin laid with her and petted her to try and comfort her. Such a sweet yet heartbreaking picture.” We couldn't agree more. Share if the compassion he showed to a grieving mother touched your heart.