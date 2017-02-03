Ad Blocker Detected

Nothing To See Here...Just A Dude Who's Literally On FIRE

FEBRUARY 3, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
"This dude's on fire. What the heck?"

I couldn't have said it any better myself. This dude really is on fire, but what's even stranger is his nonchalant attitude. Although the video was originally posted by NYCFireWire, they say they don't know who filmed it or why the mystery man is ablaze in the footage. Either this is a stunt or someone needs to call Sam and Dean Winchester to expel this demon back to Hell.

You know that annoying moment when you're walking down the street and your jacket randomly burst into flames? Yeah, me neither.

Do you think this was a stunt, or should we summon some demon hunters? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to share this bizarre video with your friends and family to find out what they think.

