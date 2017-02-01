Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

For those living with illnesses that cause blindness, not being able to see loved ones can be difficult.

Much of how we interact with the world and with others is through sight, so being without that sense creates a challenge. For people with Stargardt disease, a degenerative eye condition that starts developing in adolescence, it can be painful to have sight only to have it slowly slip away.

Gene is a husband and father living with Stargardt disease. He loves to cook and do activities with his wife and one-year-old son, but he had never actually seen their faces.

His wife, Joy, saw an episode of the Rachael Ray Show in which electronic glasses helped a woman with Stargardt disease see her family and wrote an emotional letter begging for the chance.

Rachael Ray responded, and she brought the couple on the show so Gene could experience seeing his wife and son for the first time. Watch the emotional reveal below.

There's not a dry eye in that studio, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't tear up, too. This technology can help so many. SHARE their story with the loved ones you're grateful to have in your life.