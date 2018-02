We view most bear encounters as terrifying, life-threatening experiences -- and funnily enough, sometimes bears see it the same way.

Take this footage, for example. What appears to be a black bear (yes, black bears can be brown) was moving along and minding it's own business when it nearly ran into a guy walking in the opposite direction. While the man's reaction is what you'd expect from anyone who finds themselves in the presence of such an animal, what the bear did isn't quite as anticipated.

Watch as the bear and the man freak each other out at the same time.

video-player-present

That bear is totally me when it comes to any social interaction. Jokes aside, I'm glad these two avoided a violent conflict.