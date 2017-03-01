Ad Blocker Detected

Man Picks A Fight With An Ibex And I Cannot Stop Laughing At Its Response

Getting into a fight with an animal really doesn't sound fun at all, but this guy's experience proves how hilarious the situation can really be.

While I don't have the slightest clue what he was saying as he approached an ibex and tried to start a conversation, it's obvious that the goat wasn't pleased at all by what it heard. Turn up your volume and get ready for a good belly laugh, because this furry comedian could seriously make anyone crack up.

This is probably the sassiest animal I've ever seen.

If these two had their own TV show, I'd never stop watching. Share this video if it made you laugh out loud!

