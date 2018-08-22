Ad Blocker Detected

Man who murdered over 70 serial killers, now walks free

AUGUST 22, 2018
LIFE

The choices that human beings make each day will eventually define who we are. Our brains undergo serious alterations as time goes on. These changes are especially noticeable when it comes to analyzing those who decide to kill. However, this is the story of a man who decided that he was going to kill those who had decided to kill others.

Pedro Rodrigues Filho is a Brazilian serial killer who has made a name for himself by killing off other serial killers. Analysts who have spent time looking over his case have referred to him as the perfect psychopath. He experienced abuse before he had even left his mother’s womb. His father’s repeated beatings of his pregnant wife left Pedro with a damaged skull and he had not even been born yet.

By the age of 14, it was clear to see that Pedro was not going to be like the other children. When his father was fired from his job by the vice mayor for stealing food, Pedro took matters into his own hands and killed him. He also learned that his father was not the actual thief. From there, he decided to track down the true criminal and murder him as well.

He was forced to live life on the run after that and while he managed to find love along the way, Maria Aparecida Olympia was also killed. All of these events occurred before he had even turned 18. By the time his 18th birthday arrived, Pedro had already murdered ten people. He spent his teenage years seeking vengeance against the gang members who took his love away from him.

When Pedro’s father brutally murdered his mother with a machete, Pedro responded by visiting his father in prison and stabbing him to death. He even removed his father’s heart and began to chew on it. He followed this up by killing a rapist that he was being transported to prison with. 47 other inmates died at his hands while he was in a Brazilian prison.

The local laws only allowed for Pedro to be kept in prison for 30 years and he was released in 2007, despite being responsible for untold amounts of bloodshed. As soon as he was released, he wasted no time falling back into old patterns. He is still promising to kill other Brazilian criminals who have the misfortune of crossing his path.

