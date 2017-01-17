Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

23 Genius Hacks To Kick Your Manicure Up A Notch

JANUARY 17, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One of my favorite indulgences in the entire world is getting my nails done.

It feels amazing and it's the ultimate pampering experience. I can't always afford to go out and get them done at a salon, however, so I often find myself trying to replicate the experience at home. I think I've gotten pretty good, but sometimes it seems impossible to create the same effect by myself.

Not anymore! We've found the best tips and tricks out there to kick your manicure up a notch. Click the links in each heading for more details.

1. First, it's important to know which nail shapes are out there and how to achieve them.

First, it's important to know which nail shapes are out there and <a href="http://nailsworlddd.blogspot.com/2015/04/5-different-nail-shapes.html" target="_blank">how to achieve them</a>.

NailsWorld

Read More: All You Need To Save Your Manicure Is A Tea Bag...I Wish I'd Known This All Along!

2. Get rid of any spots left on your nails from dark polish by using toothpaste.

Get rid of any spots left on your nails from dark polish by <a href="http://me-still-me.blogspot.ru/2013/02/nail-whitening-attempt.html" target="_blank">using toothpaste</a>.

me still me

3. This super cheap tape can be used to create designs to paint over. You can also simply leave it on your nails to make them pop.

This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0069FDR96/?tag=buzz0f-20&amp;ascsubtag=2640710%2C5%2C38%2Cdesktop%2Cpeggy%2Cdiy" target="_blank">super cheap tape</a> can be used to create designs to paint over. You can also simply leave it on your nails to make them pop.

Amazon

4. Paint Elmer's glue around your nail beds to make for perfect polish without any mistakes -- just peel it off when you're done!

Paint <a href="http://fooyoh.com/?mid=iamchiq_living_lifestyle&amp;page=558&amp;document_srl=13529078" target="_blank">Elmer's glue</a> around your nail beds to make for perfect polish without any mistakes -- just peel it off when you're done!

FOOYAH

Vaseline is another way to achieve this hack.

5. Bobby pins, mechanical pencils, and toothpicks can create tiny polka dots quickly and easily.

<a href="http://joy-doodlebug.blogspot.com/2013/03/pinned-it-made-it-monday-easy-peasy.html" target="_blank">Bobby pins</a>, mechanical pencils, and toothpicks can create tiny polka dots quickly and easily.

Joy-Doodlebug

6. Stick your freshly polished nails in a bowl of ice water to help them dry faster.

Stick your freshly polished nails in a bowl of <a href="http://fooyoh.com/?mid=iamchiq_living_lifestyle&amp;page=558&amp;document_srl=13529078" target="_blank">ice water</a> to help them dry faster.

FOOYAH

7. If you want to make your own matte finish, add a pinch of corn starch to your nail color.

If you want to make your own matte finish, add a pinch of <a href="http://anonionexposed.blogspot.com/2013/02/diy-matte-nailpolish.html" target="_blank">corn starch</a> to your nail color.

An Onion Exposed

8. For a cute marbling effect, check out this video tutorial.

video-player-present

Youtube / cutepolish

9. Any polish can be glitter polish with this DIY hack.

Any polish can be <a href="http://www.thecraftedsparrow.com/2012/08/diy-glitter-nail-polish.html" target="_blank">glitter polish</a> with this DIY hack.

The Crafted Sparrow

10. For the feminine book lover, newspaper nails are the ultimate in nail art awesomeness.

video-player-present

Youtube / ImGirlDontYouKnow

11. Can't open a bottle of nail polish? Stick it upside down in some hot water for a few minutes to loosen the cap.

Can't open a bottle of nail polish? Stick it upside down in some <a href="http://fooyoh.com/?mid=iamchiq_living_lifestyle&amp;page=558&amp;document_srl=13529078" target="_blank">hot water</a> for a few minutes to loosen the cap.

FOOYAH

12. Rubber bands can provide the perfect guide to create a flawless French tip.

Rubber bands can provide the perfect guide to create a <a href="http://www.nailnerd.com/french-tip-trick-nails/" target="_blank">flawless French tip</a>.

Nail Nerd

13. It can be difficult to draw designs with your non-dominant hand. Instead, create them on a plastic bag first to peel and stick on later. Check out the full instructions!

It can be difficult to draw designs with your non-dominant hand. Instead, create them on a plastic bag first to peel and stick on later. Check out the <a href="http://www.heywandererblog.com/2012/04/manic-mani-monday-flame-manicure.html" target="_blank">full instructions</a>!

Hey Wanderer

14. Mermaid chic is definitely in. Try this with any material with holes, including lace.

15. Sharpies can be great for drawing designs, but here's how to make them into watercolor nail art.

video-player-present

Youtube / Simply Nailogical

16. Apply some Vaseline to the neck of polish bottles before closing so you can open them more easily next time.

Apply some <a href="http://fooyoh.com/?mid=iamchiq_living_lifestyle&amp;page=558&amp;document_srl=13529078" target="_blank">Vaseline to the neck</a> of polish bottles before closing so you can open them more easily next time.

FOOYAH

17. Brighten up your favorite colors by using a white base coat first.

Brighten up your favorite colors by using a <a href="http://michellephan.com/polish-up-the-neon-polish-trick/" target="_blank">white base coat</a> first.

Michelle Phan

18. This feather manicure is a showstopper, and it's way easier to do at home than you think.

This <a href="http://www.sylandsam.com/2012/05/feather-nails-tutorial.html?showComment=1456238103455http://www.sylandsam.com/2012/05/feather-nails-tutorial.html?showComment=1456238103455" target="_blank">feather manicure</a> is a showstopper, and it's way easier to do at home than you think.

Syl and Sam

19. Peel off glitter polish easily with a base coat of Elmer's glue.

20. Nail polish spills are no problem. Just grab a bag of sugar and pour on top of the puddle to prevent stains.

21. Spray some PAM on after your top coat to help set your nails and dry them more quickly.

<a href="http://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Nail-Hacks-38028596#photo-38028607" target="_blank">Spray some PAM</a> on after your top coat to help set your nails and dry them more quickly.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

22. Nail tears are the worst! Add some crazy glue to the split, then file it down to keep your nails long and beautiful

Nail tears are the worst! Add some <a href="http://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Nail-Hacks-38028596#photo-38028609" target="_blank">crazy glue</a> to the split, then file it down to keep your nails long and beautiful

Flickr / Home Spot HQ

23. Bandages can create polka dot patterns that are perfectly aligned.

Read More: She Used Dental Floss On Her Nails To Create A Design That's Simple, But Stunning

These are absolutely genius! I'm in love with #18. SHARE with the aspiring nail artists in your life and set up a day to try these tips out together!

Trending Now

Elephants Crashed This Leopard's Mirror Session, And He Was Not Happy About It

Trending Now

When Mom Took Her Baby Home From The Doctor, She Noticed That She Was Acting Drunk!

In The Late 1960s, Engineers Made Niagara Falls Ran Dry -- Here's Why

20 Parents Who Have The Best Sense Of Humor Ever

Fabulous Fit Model Proves That Age Is Nothing But A Number

Woman Knits Clothing Out Of Something Every Dog Owner Has Laying Around

Daycare Strapped Her Son Into His Highchair For More Than Two Hours

You Won't Believe How Easy It Is To Insulate Your Windows For Winter -- Wow!

No, This Isn't Photoshop. This Guy Actually Has A Shark For A Best Friend!

Sexologist Says Couples Who Look Perfect Online Are Probably Miserable In Real Life

This Horse Escaped A Kill Lot By Sneaking Onto A Donkey Trailer

These 15 People Have No Idea What They're Doing When It Comes To Their Makeup

Everything You Know About Chapstick And Chapped Lips Is A Lie

If You Reheat These 8 Foods In The Microwave, You Could Be Poisoning Yourself

She Didn't Realize She Had A Serious Health Issue Until Instagram Users Helped Her

Parents Were Stunned When The Bus Driver Held Their Kids Hostage And Sped Away

Load another article