I've always found mannequins to be creepy. With their lifelike forms and vacant eyes, they're just incredibly unsettling. And the ones found at the abandoned Camelot Theme Park in Lancashire, England, take things to a whole new level.

Camelot Theme Park opened in 1983, but after a few unfortunate incidents, the park closed its doors. It's been abandoned since 2013 and is only visited today by urban explorers and those who are fascinated by the macabre.

One of the explorers who has ventured to the park is London-based photographer Andre Govia. His photographs of its long-forgotten mannequins look like they're straight out of a scary movie.

In 2001, a roller coaster struck and killed an employee, and in 2011, a child fell from a ride and was injured. Following these events, Camelot Theme Park's reputation and attendance suffered, and the park was forced to close.

Although the crumbling Ferris wheel and abandoned roller coaster tracks are creepy in their own right, there are things that are much more disturbing lurking in this old theme park.

As Govia's photos show, the place is haunted by hundreds of disintegrating mannequins.