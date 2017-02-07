Ad Blocker Detected

This Mine Produces Emeralds, But It Also Supported The Soviet War Machine

FEBRUARY 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

In 1830, a man named Maxim Kozhevnikov found emerald crystals near a river in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia's Ural Mountains.

He likely had no idea how valuable the area he'd stumbled across actually was -- it's been estimated that the Malyshevsky, or Mariinsky, mine built there contains about 90 percent of Russia's emerald reserves, making it Europe's largest emerald deposit. Though it has changed hands multiple times since organized mining began there, production is still going on in the area after a few years of inactivity.

Photographer and urban explorer Mikhail Mishainik from Mines of Ural recently got to see the Mariinsky mine for himself, and he has some seriously stunning photos to show for it.

Soon after Kozhevnikov's discovery, several mines were developed to harvest emerald deposits in the Ural Mountains. The Mariinsky mine was built in the village of Malyshev.

Mines of Ural

All of the emerald deposits were found within six years. Each of the mines was explored and developed until 1917.

Mines of Ural

The Mariinsky was considered the best of the mines. It produced high-quality emeralds, phenacite, and rutile.

Mines of Ural

However, emerald mining was put to the side in the 1930s when the area came under Soviet control. The Mining Department of the Ministry of Engineering focused more on mining minerals containing beryllium and uranium, which were needed by the military.

Mines of Ural

A copper alloy called beryllium bronze was produced to make Soviet tanks, aircraft parts, and machine guns.

Mines of Ural

Explosives were often used to mine the minerals. This destroyed parts of the mines and the emeralds as well.

Mines of Ural

The Mariinsky mine was run by the Soviet Ministry of Atomic Energy until 1993, when ownership was transferred to Izumrudniye kopi Urala (Emerald Mines of the Urals). However, the company declared bankruptcy in 1997.

Mines of Ural

The mine belonged to several other companies that also went bankrupt over the years. Finally, a license to it was issued to the Kaliningrad Amber Plant.

Mines of Ural

Production had stopped for several years, but resumed in 2011.

Mines of Ural

Now it's believed that the emerald deposits could be greater than 60 tons, and that they will be mined at full capacity by 2018.

Mines of Ural

You can check out more of Mishainik's amazing photos here, and don't forget to share this story so others can see this beautiful mine as well!

