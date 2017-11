Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When soldiers are deployed, they spend long amounts of time away from their families.

That includes the furry members of the family! While the humans love and miss their service member, the pets in the family might not understand why Mom or Dad is gone. That's what makes their reunions so exciting.

One German shepherd named Duchess had been missing her Marine dad for seven months, and the excitement she felt when he came home was all captured on video.

Duchess even wears a red, white, and blue necklace for the occasion! This is too adorable.

Thank you for your service, sir, and give that dog a big old hug for us.