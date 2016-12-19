Ad Blocker Detected

Marine Suffering From PTSD Gets A Surprise That Instantly Moves Him To Tears

DECEMBER 19, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Soldiers coming home from war can have a difficult time readjusting to civilian life.

This is especially the case for those suffering from PTSD, which can have symptoms like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and isolation. Peter Coukoulis, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, has been living with PTSD ever since his return home three years ago.

His family watched him battle for so long, and they decided that they wanted to do something to help. A few weeks before Christmas they presented him with a box with a big bow on top.

The surprise was enough to instantly move him to tears, and you might find yourself misty-eyed while watching, too.

video-player-present

Youtube / Caters Clips

