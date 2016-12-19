Marine Suffering From PTSD Gets A Surprise That Instantly Moves Him To Tears

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Soldiers coming home from war can have a difficult time readjusting to civilian life.

This is especially the case for those suffering from PTSD, which can have symptoms like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and isolation. Peter Coukoulis, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, has been living with PTSD ever since his return home three years ago.

His family watched him battle for so long, and they decided that they wanted to do something to help. A few weeks before Christmas they presented him with a box with a big bow on top.

The surprise was enough to instantly move him to tears, and you might find yourself misty-eyed while watching, too.

(via LittleThings)