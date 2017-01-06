Ad Blocker Detected

If You're Married, You'll Understand These Tweets Spiritually

JANUARY 6, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
When it comes to your husband or wife, you might feel like you can't live with them and can't live without them.

On your wedding day, you probably couldn't wait to say "I do," but now that the honeymoon's over, all bets are off. While there's arguably no stronger bond than the one between a married couple, there's also no denying that after years together, even the tiniest of things can set you off.

When these husbands and wives were feeling a bit frustrated, they took the passive-aggressive route and got on Twitter vent to their followers. The result is the following collection of hilarious tweets that are sure to speak to every married person out there.

1. Most wives would be thrilled with a pet panda...unless of course there's no food in the house.

Most wives would be thrilled with a pet panda...unless of course there's no food in the house.

Twitter / XplodingUnicorn

2. Once you're married, you start asking the important questions in life.

Once you're married, you start asking the important questions in life.

Twitter / usermcuserface

3. All it takes is one minute of snoring.

All it takes is one minute of snoring.

Twitter / Six_Pack_Mom

4. You know you need to step your game up when the cashier questions your marriage.

You know you need to step your game up when the cashier questions your marriage.

Twitter / charliedemers

5. This husband needs to really let it go.

This husband needs to really let it go.

Twitter / XplodingUnicorn

6. One brain to rule them all.

One brain to rule them all.

Twitter / GrantTanaka

7. She wouldn't have to yell if you didn't do such stupid things while she was gone.

She wouldn't have to yell if you didn't do such stupid things while she was gone.

Twitter / ericsshadow

8. Don't underestimate the persuasiveness of your wife.

Don't underestimate the persuasiveness of your wife.

Twitter / 3sunzzz

9. I wonder what gave it away?

I wonder what gave it away?

Twitter / TheCatWhisprer

10. Money is the root of at least 90 percent of all marriage woes.

Money is the root of at least 90 percent of all marriage woes.

Twitter / dafloydsta

11. It's like reading your spouse's mind.

It's like reading your spouse's mind.

Twitter / Mr_Kapowski

12. If you put your foot in your mouth like this guy did, you'll end up folding laundry for the rest of your life.

If you put your foot in your mouth like this guy did, you'll end up folding laundry for the rest of your life.

Twitter / XplodingUnicorn

13. If this man spent as much time with his wife as he does thinking of puns, they might not need to see a therapist.

If this man spent as much time with his wife as he does thinking of puns, they might not need to see a therapist.

Twitter / ericsshadow

14. Seriously though, this back-and-forth can go on for hours.

Seriously though, this back-and-forth can go on for hours.

Twitter / michelleames

15. There's still hope that he won't also act like his father.

There's still hope that he won't also act like his father.

Twitter / david8hughes

16. I have a feeling this isn't the first time they've both forgotten about date night.

I have a feeling this isn't the first time they've both forgotten about date night.

Twitter / david8hughes

17. Who needs coffee anyways?

Who needs coffee anyways?

Twitter / simoncholland

18. Marriage is all about getting your priorities in order.

Marriage is all about getting your priorities in order.

Twitter / XplodingUnicorn

19. Here's a bit of advice: Your spouse definitely knows about every single loophole.

Here's a bit of advice: Your spouse definitely knows about every single loophole.

Twitter / XplodingUnicorn

20. How dare you interrupt his beauty sleep!

How dare you interrupt his beauty sleep!

Twitter / wife_housy

21. Cooking once every 13 years can be hard work.

Cooking once every 13 years can be hard work.

Twitter / GrantTanaka

22. He kind of has a point.

He kind of has a point.

Twitter / XplodingUnicorn

23. He picks things up and puts them down.

He picks things up and puts them down.

Twitter / LeBearGirdle

24. I'm not sure anyone's ever in the mood for burnt lasagna.

I'm not sure anyone's ever in the mood for burnt lasagna.

Twitter / WilliamRodgers

25. They say never go to bed angry. They probably haven't met this woman's husband.

They say never go to bed angry. They probably haven't met this woman's husband.

Twitter / sarcasticmommy4

26. No one wants to be stuck taking out the trash.

No one wants to be stuck taking out the trash.

Twitter / ian_mendes

27. How did you spend your Friday night?

How did you spend your Friday night?

Twitter / pazarm

28. Respect their personal bubble and you'll be married for years to come.

Respect their personal bubble and you'll be married for years to come.

Twitter / TheCatWhisprer

29. I'm sure it made sense at the time.

I'm sure it made sense at the time.

Twitter / londonsma

(via Bored Panda)

Thank you, married people, for helping to make the internet a very funny place. Be sure to share these humorous tweets with your coupled-up friends to give them a chuckle or two!

