This Married Couple Has Never Heard Each Other. Watch What Happens When They Do

Neil and Helen Robinson aren’t like most married couples.
They've spent their entire 12 years of marriage without ever hearing the voice of their significant other. The happy couple were both born deaf and communicate through sign language and lip reading. After multiple attempts at using hearing aids, the Robinsons became the first couple to receive cochlear implants from the University of Southampton Audiology Implant Service.
This is the emotional moment that their cochlear implants were turned on for the first time:video-player-present
Read More: Baby Hasn't Heard Mom Since Birth...Now Watch When He Finally Listens To Her Voice
(via Metro)