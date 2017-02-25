Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Married Couple Has Never Heard Each Other. Watch What Happens When They Do

FEBRUARY 25, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Neil and Helen Robinson aren’t like most married couples.

They've spent their entire 12 years of marriage without ever hearing the voice of their significant other. The happy couple were both born deaf and communicate through sign language and lip reading. After multiple attempts at using hearing aids, the Robinsons became the first couple to receive cochlear implants from the University of Southampton Audiology Implant Service.

This is the emotional moment that their cochlear implants were turned on for the first time:

video-player-present

Read More: Baby Hasn't Heard Mom Since Birth...Now Watch When He Finally Listens To Her Voice

(via Metro)

I can't even imagine how excited the Robinsons must be to begin exploring the world through sound. Share this story if it reminded you to never take your senses for granted.

Trending Now

When They Found This Poor Puppy, He Was Barely Breathing...From A Drug Overdose!

Trending Now

What Happened To This Girl Will Make You Never Want To Leave Your Kid's Side Again
Submit Content

Load another article