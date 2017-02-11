Mascara is a huge part of many women's makeup routines, but it sure can be annoying to deal with.

Many products claim to make your lashes super long and voluminous, but sometimes, the end result looks like clumpy spider legs. And any kind of moisture can make mascara smear all over your eyelids and face if you aren't using waterproof kinds. But, these are really frustrating to remove at the end of the day.

While mascara may seem like more trouble than it's worth at times, you can master how to use it effectively with these 17 easy tips. Get your wands ready!

1. Soaking your mascara tube in a cup or jar of warm water before using it will help loosen hardened parts and make the consistency much easier to work with.







2. If your mascara is getting super clumpy, mix in a couple drops of Visine to smooth it out.







3. To get more control and easier application, simply bend your mascara wand.







4. You can also avoid clumps when using new mascara by wiping excess product on a napkin or tissue.







5. There's really no need to buy eyeliner when you can just use your mascara -- apply it to your lash line with an angled brush.







6. Clean your mascara wand regularly to avoid clumpy lashes and difficult mascara applications.

7. Want to dazzle everyone you come across with super full lashes? Use a Q-tip or a clean mascara wand to apply a small amount of baby powder to your eyelashes between coats of mascara.







8. Coconut oil and witch hazel will remove even the most stubborn mascara, including waterproof kinds!







9. Use mascara as a quick touch-up for your roots in between colorings.







10. If you're sick of your eye shadow getting ruined when you apply mascara, hold a credit card (or a spoon) behind your lashes to shield your eyelid -- just remember to clean the card off after!







11. Move the brush back and forth while applying the mascara, working from the base of your lashes to the tips. This will help your lashes stay curled longer.

12. You can also keep your lashes curled longer by applying your first coat of mascara while curling them.







13. After putting on your mascara, run a toothbrush through your lashes to separate them.







14. Heat up your eyelash curler with a hairdryer before using it. It'll make your lashes look better and hold up longer with mascara -- but make sure you let the curler cool a little first to avoid getting burned.







15. Coat the front AND back of your lashes with mascara to make them look thicker.

16. Apply a coat of normal mascara first, then a coat of waterproof. This helps your lashes hold their curl and makes it easier to remove the mascara.

17. Rub Vaseline onto your lash line to help your lashes grow longer and thicker. Just be careful not to get it in your eyes.







(via One Crazy House)

