They Were Just Minding Their Own Business When A Massive Creature Surprised Them

Remember when a terrifyingly huge alligator was spotted on a Lakeland, Florida, golf course in May of last year?
Well, it looks like either that 15-foot beast has made another appearance or it has an equally huge relative hanging out at Polk's Nature Discovery Center. While a group of tourists were enjoying a morning hike in the area this month, they witnessed a gigantic reptile crossing the path right in front of them.
There's no way I would have ever stayed that close.video-player-present
According to locals, the monster they call Hunchback has been around for decades.
One. Big. Gator. Here's our full report everyone is talking about on the creature just taking a weekend stroll. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/wqCBTgiVDC— Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) January 16, 2017
