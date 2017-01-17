She Thought She Had A Fever, But Her Followers Spotted Something Way More Serious

When mom and former reality TV star Zoe Hendrix shared a picture of herself sleeping off what she thought was the flu, her followers immediately realized that something much more serious was going on.

Zoe and her husband, Alex Garner, starred on the reality show "Married At First Sight" and were wed in 2015. The pair is genuinely in love and were thrilled to welcome a baby girl, Harper-Rose, on November 14, 2016. The last two months have been a whirlwind of fun and excitement for the couple, until Zoe came down with what she assumed was the flu.

Zoe wasn't looking for a diagnosis on Instagram. She wrote, "I'm in bed with a temp of 39, sore throat, body aches, and an eight week old. I salute all you mums/dads with chronic and serious illness who get up every day and push through the pain and take care of your kids. This shit is hard."

Her followers, however, knew immediately that this wasn't the flu. Rather it was mastitis, an infection caused by a clogged milk duct. If caught early, it can be treated with antibiotics but untreated mastitis can result in hospitalization, abscesses, and even surgery.

Thanks to Zoe's followers, she caught the mastitis quickly. Just one day after her original post, she shared that she's on antibiotics and pain relievers and is "starting to feel human again."

If Zoe's followers hadn't caught the signs of mastitis, there's no telling what might have happened to this young mom. Be sure to share this story with the new and expecting moms you know. It goes to show you that social media can be a powerful tool.