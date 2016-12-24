Look out, bullfighters. You're about to get some fierce competition in the ring. This Spanish cat wants to be a matador, but until he finds a real bull, he's content to practice on his doggie brother.

We all have that one sibling or friend who has absolutely no chill. Just when the fire is roaring and the blanket is extra comfy, they're eager to play. While this dog is fine with being taunted by the cat, there's no way he's charging.

"Toro! Olé!"

All this cat needs now is a snazzy outfit and red muleta! Be sure to share these hysterical animal siblings with your friends and family.