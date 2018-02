Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

For so many people, logic and math problems can be difficult.

That's okay because we all have our strengths and weaknesses. Sometimes these questions are even written in such a way that they're designed to test how well we can pay attention. Sometimes it goes right over our heads.

If I said, "John had $200,000. Mary has $5,000. Mark will have $500,000," then who has the most money? The answer relies on understanding of tenses and grammar.

One man asked his girlfriend the same question, and he filmed her answer when he realized she was nowhere near the right one. He sounds so frustrated!

It's easy to make fun of this woman and her answer, but chances are there's an equally simple problem out there that would stump all of us. One thing I do know is that she'll never forget the answer to that question now.