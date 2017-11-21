Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Weird Third-Grade Math Probably Will Leave You, A Grown Adult, Feeling Stumped

NOVEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you're a parent of school-aged children, you know that one of the main job requirements is helping out with homework as needed.

But when L8asUsual noticed an unusual word problem on her daughter's homework, she couldn't tell if the teacher's question was a printing error or an instance of Common Core confusion. After sharing the problem on Reddit, other users quickly voiced their own answers to the unclear question.

After reading over the question multiple times, Mom realized that there's a large chunk of information missing from the problem that is crucial to determining the final answer.

After reading over the question multiple times, Mom realized that there's a large chunk of information missing from the problem that is crucial to determining the final answer.

Reddit / L8asUsual

Most commenters, without knowing the exact number of marbles lost, simply wrote their answers as an expression of what they did know.

Comment from discussion This 3rd grade math problem....

While others used context clues to give "some" a numeric value.

Comment from discussion This 3rd grade math problem....

But after much debate, all of Reddit would have to wait for the mom's daughter to have her graded paper returned to her.

When that time finally came, mom discovered the real meaning behind the unsolvable problem. In a follow-up to her original post, L8asUsual shared that after asking the teacher about it, they responded by stating that the problem was left open-ended for students to create their own answers. The teacher just wanted kids to take a crack at critical thinking when presented with a roadblock.

(via IFL Science)

Honestly, I think this is pretty clever. School isn't about showing kids how to regurgitate answers and barrel through easy equations. It's about forming young people into critical thinkers who can tackle any problem that comes their way.

Trending Now

Her Parents Knew How Much She Loved Her Neighbors' Cat, So They Decided To Adopt Him

Trending Now

They Were Exercising Their Right To Protest When A Motorcyclist Did Something Awful

Load another article