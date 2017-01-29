This Is The Concentration Camp You Never Hear About -- The Bone Grinder

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Within the World War II chapters of history textbooks, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find at least some mention of the horrible death and destruction that occurred within the walls of concentration camps.

These camps were a way for Germany to imprison large amounts of people without trial, and they were simply hell on earth. The camps that get discussed most often are Auschwitz and Belzec, but they pale in comparison to Mauthausen. Located approximately 12 miles east from the city of Linz in northern Austria, Mauthausen might just be the harshest concentration camp to ever exist.



During its seven years in operation, Mauthausen was one of the largest concentration camp complexes in all of German-controlled Europe.

The complex, named for the village it was located in, consisted of a central camp surrounded by hundreds of smaller camps.

The camp was constructed in Mauthausen because of its close proximity to Linz, which Hitler hoped to one day convert into a grand spectacle.