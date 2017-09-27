This Cat Was On Death Row For The Most Upsetting Reason, But You Should See Her Now!

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Animals, like their human counterparts, are all so unique.

But because we as a society have these ever-expanding standards of beauty, we sometimes turn a blind eye to anyone or anything that’s anything less than perfect. Case in point, a cat by the name of Maya.

Maya is barely a year old, but because of a chromosomal abnormality, she was abandoned behind a Chinese restaurant. When she was finally discovered, she was quickly whisked off to a kill shelter. This precious kitten was given a death sentence for being born a little different until a cat sanctuary saw something in her that no one else could.

The Odd Cat Sanctuary learned about Maya and quickly rescued her from the kill shelter.

She may look and act a bit differently, but the staff knew she deserved the same love and attention as any other pet.

They quickly posted her photos on their Facebook page, and people began going crazy for Maya’s cuteness.

It was through their Facebook post that Maya eventually found her forever home!

Maya was staying in a foster home when her new family first met the lovable cat.

The family quickly welcomed Maya into their home and learned to appreciate the unique kitten, flaws and all.

Maya often looks lost or confused, but she’s usually not.

She also suffers from some vision problems, and her nose is scrunched up and flattened like a pancake.

But with all that, she’s still just like any other cat.

(via Bored Panda)

Hopefully Maya’s story can be a motivator for pet owners to look past imperfection because everyone deserves to be loved. Be sure to keep up with Maya and her all her adventures by following her Instagram.