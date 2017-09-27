Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Cat Was On Death Row For The Most Upsetting Reason, But You Should See Her Now!

SEPTEMBER 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Animals, like their human counterparts, are all so unique.

But because we as a society have these ever-expanding standards of beauty, we sometimes turn a blind eye to anyone or anything that’s anything less than perfect. Case in point, a cat by the name of Maya.

Maya is barely a year old, but because of a chromosomal abnormality, she was abandoned behind a Chinese restaurant. When she was finally discovered, she was quickly whisked off to a kill shelter. This precious kitten was given a death sentence for being born a little different until a cat sanctuary saw something in her that no one else could.

The Odd Cat Sanctuary learned about Maya and quickly rescued her from the kill shelter.

She may look and act a bit differently, but the staff knew she deserved the same love and attention as any other pet.

They quickly posted her photos on their Facebook page, and people began going crazy for Maya’s cuteness.

It was through their Facebook post that Maya eventually found her forever home!

Maya was staying in a foster home when her new family first met the lovable cat.

The family quickly welcomed Maya into their home and learned to appreciate the unique kitten, flaws and all.

Maya often looks lost or confused, but she’s usually not.

She also suffers from some vision problems, and her nose is scrunched up and flattened like a pancake.

But with all that, she’s still just like any other cat.

(via Bored Panda)

Hopefully Maya’s story can be a motivator for pet owners to look past imperfection because everyone deserves to be loved. Be sure to keep up with Maya and her all her adventures by following her Instagram.

Trending Now

Mom Noticed Something Was Wrong And Checked The Camera. She Never Expected This.

Trending Now

This Is The Creepy History Of Fairy Investigation...And It's Making A Comeback!

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

A Nearly Century-Old Shipwreck Just Reemerged On This North Carolina Beach

She Called The Police On Her Grandma, But The Reason Why Is Cuter Than You'd Expect

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Artist Captures The Funny And Depressing Truth About What It's Like To Be An Animal

Load another article