McDonald's Employee Jumps Out Drive-Through Window To Help Off-Duty Officer

MARCH 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Pedro Viloria was working the drive-through at a McDonald's in Florida, he noticed that his customer was having trouble breathing.

Just as he was about to serve the woman, who was an off-duty police officer, her SUV started moving away. Her foot had gone off of the brake, and the vehicle stopped up against the driveway curb shortly after as she passed out. Viloria didn't have to think twice before launching himself out of the window to help the unconscious woman, whose terrified children were sitting in the back seat.

Fortunately, a second employee started CPR on the woman while an off-duty firefighter, his partner, and an off-duty paramedic rushed to help.

McDonald's released a statement commending Viloria for his quick actions:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and her family during this difficult time. I think I speak for our McDonald’s family when I say how proud we are of Pedro. He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman. And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR. Their quick-thinking and action were everything in that moment.”

(via Daily Mail and CBS Miami)

Viloria deserves a round of applause for literally jumping to help a stranger in need. Share this if you think he's a hero!

