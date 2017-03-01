Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Medicine has advanced so much that we sometimes take for granted how relatively easy it is to diagnose and treat illnesses.

But the truth is that there still are mystery diseases out there, and in many places, people don't have access to medical technology that could change their lives for the better. Take the plight of this 19-year-old woman in Nigeria, for example. Her limbs stopped developing when she was around six months old, leaving her confined to a plastic bowl.

What's truly amazing about this story, though, is her family's commitment to caring for her and their never-ending fight to name her disease.

This is what unconditional love looks like.

