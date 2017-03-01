Ad Blocker Detected

This Girl's Family Takes Care Of Her Because She Literally Lives In A Bowl

MARCH 1, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Medicine has advanced so much that we sometimes take for granted how relatively easy it is to diagnose and treat illnesses.

But the truth is that there still are mystery diseases out there, and in many places, people don't have access to medical technology that could change their lives for the better. Take the plight of this 19-year-old woman in Nigeria, for example. Her limbs stopped developing when she was around six months old, leaving her confined to a plastic bowl.

What's truly amazing about this story, though, is her family's commitment to caring for her and their never-ending fight to name her disease.

This is what unconditional love looks like.

video-player-present

I'm in awe of this young woman's strength and resilience. Share her story with the people in your life who never give up.

