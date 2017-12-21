If This Precious Video Doesn't Get You Into The Christmas Spirit, Nothing Will

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While most of us are busy picking out last-minute gifts and preparing to spread a bit of holiday cheer, it wouldn't be Christmas time without a few Scrooges out there to put a damper on the holidays.

But even if you're not in the Christmas spirit, this video is sure to make your heart grow by three sizes. This is the moment a young man with a disability meets the man of the hour, Santa Claus. The excited guy first spots Saint Nick through the store window and can't contain his excitement as he prepares to tell him his wish list!

Cuteness overload in 3, 2, 1....

Okay, I'm officially ready for Christmas. What about you?