The Reason Why Meghan Markle Is Not Having A Maid Of Honor

Meghan Markle may be joining the Royal Family when she marries Prince Harry on May 19, but that doesn't mean the couple is totally traditional.

In fact, Markle has chosen not to have a maid of honor at her wedding, and the reason why is actually very sweet -- she doesn't want any of her friends to feel more valued than the others.

"She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another," a palace spokesperson said. "All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support."



Prince Harry, on the other hand, will be accompanied by his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, as his best man.

But Markle won't be throwing tradition completely out of the window. According to a press release from the palace, her father will walk her down the aisle. "Both of the bride’s parents will have important roles in the wedding," the press release read. "Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

On the morning of the wedding, her mother, Doria Ragland, will ride by car with her daughter, and Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, will walk her up the aisle to meet her prince.

"Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day."

The bride-to-be’s parents will be coming to the UK to spend time with Prince Harry’s family before the wedding and get to know each other.

(via Simplemost)

We're so excited for the happy couple and can't wait to watch them exchange their vows on the big day.