Check Out Meghan Markle Starring In A Tostitos Commercial From 2009

APRIL 5, 2018
ENTERTAINMENT

You know Meghan Markle as Prince Harry's fiancée and soon-to-be royalty. But before getting engaged, the 36-year-old was making a name for herself as an actress.

From 2011 to 2018, Markle has starred in the legal drama "Suits," portraying Rachel Zane. But prior to making her big break on the show, she took a number of odd jobs earlier in her career, including small roles in several American television series, being a "briefcase girl" on the game show "Deal or No Deal," and being featured in a now nine-year-old Tostitos commercial.

Check out Markle in all of her 2009 glory below. Oddly enough, the company used a different woman's voice in the advertisement.

video-player-present

From starring in Tostitos commercials to becoming a member of the British royal family. Things sure do change a lot in the span of a few years.

Giphy

