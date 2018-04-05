Check Out Meghan Markle Starring In A Tostitos Commercial From 2009

You know Meghan Markle as Prince Harry's fiancée and soon-to-be royalty. But before getting engaged, the 36-year-old was making a name for herself as an actress.
From 2011 to 2018, Markle has starred in the legal drama "Suits," portraying Rachel Zane. But prior to making her big break on the show, she took a number of odd jobs earlier in her career, including small roles in several American television series, being a "briefcase girl" on the game show "Deal or No Deal," and being featured in a now nine-year-old Tostitos commercial.