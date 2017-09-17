Ad Blocker Detected

These Look Like Regular Pencil Cases, But What's Inside Is So Important

SEPTEMBER 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Preteen and teenage years can be really rough for young girls, especially considering they'll get their first periods during this time.

While adjusting to this crazy physiological change is hard enough, having it happen all of the sudden when you don't have any supplies can be absolutely mortifying. That's why Detroit teacher Kristin Heavner came up with a great way to help her students deal with unexpected menstruation.

When girls in Heavner's class at University Prep Academy Middle School start their periods and don't have a tampon or pad on hand, they know to ask her for one of her special care packs.

Facebook / Kristin Heavner

As she explains, they're "discreet and more fun that being handed a giant pad."

As she <a href="https://www.facebook.com/k.m.richardson1?hc_ref=ARS70Gh5SNct17Bih3qMK4gIHrTX8x8CqQfYC3N1WlCjwuFfEPbxL529DCDJZ85b-aI&amp;fref=nf" target="_blank">explains</a>, they're "discreet and more fun that being handed a giant pad."

Facebook / Kristin Heavner

That's because she fills cute makeup bags from Ipsy with pads, tampons, panty liners, and individually wrapped wet wipes, eliminating the embarrassment many girls feel when asking their teachers for a tampon or pad.

Facebook / Kristin Heavner

(via Scary Mommy)

This is such a great idea -- not only for teachers, but parents, too! Would you make care packs like these for your own daughter? Be sure to let us know below.

