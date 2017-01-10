Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You Think Your Period Is Bad? Check Out What Women Had To Go Through In The Past

JANUARY 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Women have been dealing with their menstrual cycles since, well, forever.

Even though the products available to help us deal with our periods haven't changed much in our lifetimes, women couldn't always just walk into a convenience store and grab a box of tampons. So how did they deal with their time of the month back in ancient Egypt, for example? We aren't sure of too much because most of the scribes throughout history have been men, but here's what we do know.

1. Egyptian women softened the papyrus used for scrolls and rolled it up to create tampons.

Egyptian women softened the papyrus used for scrolls and rolled it up to create tampons.

Flickr / zeze57

2. The ancient Greeks utilized lint wrapped around sticks to control their flow.

The ancient Greeks utilized lint wrapped around sticks to control their flow.

Flickr / Alan Levine

3. Roman women used soft materials like sheep's wool.

Roman women used soft materials like sheep's wool.

Flickr / Brian

4. Women in Biblical times had to be physically separated from men during their periods. They couldn't even hand something they had touched to a man because the item would've been "unclean."

Women in Biblical times had to be physically separated from men during their periods. They couldn't even hand something they had touched to a man because the item would've been "unclean."

Flickr / Waiting For The Word

This and other menstrual taboos have been seen around the world as part of the belief systems of many faiths.

5. Medieval Europe gave us the phrase "on the rag," taken from women's use of rags to absorb menstrual blood.

Medieval Europe gave us the phrase "on the rag," taken from women's use of rags to absorb menstrual blood.

Flickr / Liji Jinaraj

Read More: This Woman Got EPIC Revenge On Guys Who Harass Her From Their Work Van

6. In 1800s Europe, many lower-class women simply bled onto their clothes. Female factory workers were often asked to stay home during their periods for fear of contamination.

In 1800s Europe, many lower-class women simply bled onto their clothes. Female factory workers were often asked to stay home during their periods for fear of contamination.

Flickr / Dr Les

7. In the 1900s, American women began using the same cotton they made cloth diapers with to make pads.

In the 1900s, American women began using the same cotton they made cloth diapers with to make pads.

Flickr / Kimberly Vardeman

8. During World War I, women realized that the cellulose bandages used on the battlefield absorbed blood better than plain cotton.

During World War I, women realized that the cellulose bandages used on the battlefield absorbed blood better than plain cotton.

Wikimedia Commons

9. Also around World War I, the first Kotex pads appeared in stores.

Also around World War I, the first Kotex pads appeared in stores.

Wikimedia Commons

Read More: 8 Things That Were Once Illegal For Women To Do (And Some That Still Are Today)

10. In the 1930s, the first Tampax tampons were created with a sewing machine.

In the 1930s, the first Tampax tampons were created with a sewing machine.

Wikimedia Commons

(via St. Vincent and Medical Daily)

I'm SO glad that I was born when I was. Be sure to share this with the ladies in your life so they can feel a little bit better about dealing with their menstrual cycles.

Trending Now

He Was Born With His Skull Crushing His Brain, But Doctors Finally Have Good News!

Trending Now

These Are 6 Signs Of Animal Abuse In Zoos...And You've Likely Witnessed Them All

Just Minutes Before This Was Captured, This Was Completely Clear...WOW

Watch This Silly Labrador Get Totally Freaked Out By An R2-D2 Toy -- LOL

13 Awesome Ways To Use Shiplap Around Your Home

He Was By A Frozen River And Saw That The Water Had Done Something Epic To The Ice

She May Have Thought She Was A Vampire, But She Was Just Part Of A Hilarious Prank

This Stupid Internet Trend Will Make You Cringe For The Rest Of The Day

This Baby Suffered Horrific Burns, But Mom And Dad Failed Her In The Worst Way

Load another article