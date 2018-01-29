Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Woman With Mental Illness Explains Why Depression And Other Illnesses Make People So Tired

JANUARY 29, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
SCIENCE
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Mental health and illness are so viciously stigmatized that at times it can be hard for the average person to fully comprehend what goes on inside the mind of someone suffering from any number of mental disorders, as well as the signs and symptoms associated with them.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20 percent of adults in the U.S. experience mental illness. These can include depression, bipolar disorder, and other major mood disorders. And if you've ever talked with a mental illness sufferer, you might have heard them utter the phrase, "I'm tired" without giving it much thought, but extreme tiredness and fatigue can often be a major indication of mental illness or it could be a sign of something more physical such as chronic fatigue syndrome.

Visual artist and mental health advocate Pauline Palita has taken to social media to explain what it's like to be tired all the time due to mental illness.

(via Bored Panda)

It's so honest and brave to see a person with mental illness speaking out and sharing their experiences for everyone to read. Hopefully more people will read this and feel encouraged to speak out and help change the public's perception of mental illness.

Trending Now

This Modeling Agency Only Hires Models 45 And Older, And They're All Stunning

Trending Now

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

When This Dog Got A Human Sister, She Also Got Her Very Own Hideaway

Boyfriend Does Something Thoughtful To Help His Girlfriend Cope With Depression

This Five-Minute Spinning Art Video Will Leave You Feeling Totally Relaxed

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Tiny Chimp Who Couldn't Stand Being Held Finally Gets The Love He Deserves

What Started As A Relaxing Boat Ride Ended With An Amazing Wildlife Rescue

This Teen Learned The Hard Way That Messing With Wild Animals Is A Bad Idea

Load another article