Mermaids May Not Exist, But The Problem These Photos Illustrate Is Very Real

DECEMBER 23, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
CULTURE

We all know how important it is to recycle.

Recycling keeps us from leaving behind plastics and other materials that either won't degrade or will take thousands of years to break down. When photographer Benjamin Von Wong realized that Americans use about 10,000 plastic bottles each over the course of 60 years, he wanted to represent that fact in a stunning way.

First, he borrowed 10,000 bottles from a waste management center and got volunteers to strip them of their labels.

He was lent a warehouse and decided on a model. Then, it was time for the photo shoot.

The results are both devastating and beautiful. Who would have thought that plastic bottles could help deliver such a powerful message about unnecessary waste?

Cynthia Brault created a special silicone mermaid tail just for this project.

The model, Clara, posed in a way that really makes it seem like she's swimming in the bottles.

What began as a crazy concept became a huge success with a heartfelt message.

Read More: These Photos May Look Surreal, But They Reveal A Very Sad Reality

To check out Von Wong's entire process and have a chance of winning one of three prints he's giving away, check out the video below.

(via Von Wong Blog)

This photographer's mission to raise awareness about the pollution we all produce should make you examine your own recycling habits. Share this if you love his work and think his project is important.

