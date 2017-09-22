Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What Do Cats And Heavy Metal Music Have In Common? Pure Badassery, That's What

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In some circles, cats have a pretty bad rap.

If you're not a cat lover, you may have compared these devious cuties to, I don't know, Satan or something. They’ve been known to serve as the faithful aids of witches and demons alike. And don’t get us started on the stereotype that black cats are bad luck.

And while none of that is really true, someone on the internet used these stereotypes to their hilarious advantage. Thanks to the Twitter account Black Metal Cats, you can now indulge in these dark stereotypes with badass photos of cats paired with lyrics from metal songs.

Here are some of our favorites.

Trending Now

He Pulled Over On The Side Of The Road. What He Left There Will Make You So Angry.

Trending Now

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

17 Adorable Kittens With Unique Fur Coats You Just Have To See To Believe

People Thought This Grave Site Held A Male Viking Warrior. They Had One Thing Wrong

Plenty Of Teachers Decorate Their Classrooms, But What This One Did Is Truly Magical

This Sweet Kitty's Reaction To His Human's Music Is So Adorable It Almost Hurts

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

She Was Hired To Take Care Of This Couple's Baby, But She Tried To Steal Her Instead

E. Coli Could Be Among The Bacteria Your Dog Is Bringing Into Bed With Their Paws

Military Homecoming Cut Short Due To Wife's Imminent Delivery

When This Runner Collapsed During A Marathon, She Got Hilariously Creative

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

He Was Opening His Umbrella One Second, Then Running For Cover In The Next

This Boy Looks Unique Because Of His Condition, And He's Getting Bullied For It

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Load another article