What Do Cats And Heavy Metal Music Have In Common? Pure Badassery, That's What

In some circles, cats have a pretty bad rap.

If you're not a cat lover, you may have compared these devious cuties to, I don't know, Satan or something. They’ve been known to serve as the faithful aids of witches and demons alike. And don’t get us started on the stereotype that black cats are bad luck.

And while none of that is really true, someone on the internet used these stereotypes to their hilarious advantage. Thanks to the Twitter account Black Metal Cats, you can now indulge in these dark stereotypes with badass photos of cats paired with lyrics from metal songs.

Here are some of our favorites.

You must come to me––there are nocturnal paths to follow. pic.twitter.com/TJtp1gjgRw — Black Metal Cats (@evilbmcats) February 13, 2017

Covered by the snow, pagan warriors hide in frozen wood, like statues born in the heart of winter-evil. pic.twitter.com/sFUGpF6iqp — Black Metal Cats (@evilbmcats) February 15, 2017