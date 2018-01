On January 16, residents of Michigan watched in astonishment as night turned to day for a couple of seconds.

A meteor had exploded over the state, lighting up the sky and issuing a loud, alarming boom. According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, the explosion registered as a magnitude 2.0 earthquake on the Richter scale. NASA says the meteor was about six feet in diameter when it shattered into fragments the size of pebbles, the first of which were found on January 18.

Check out the amazing footage drivers captured on their dash cams below.

What an incredible (if not slightly terrifying) sight to witness! If I'd been there to see it, my first thought would probably be a missile as well.