If you're a parent or have spent any time around small children, you know that some things need to be kept out of their reach.

But sometimes, it's a real struggle to stop a pint-sized detective from sticking their nose where it doesn't belong. Whether it's a bottle of pills or a dinner-spoiling treat, if you tell a child that something isn't for them, chances are they’ll be that much more curious about it.

This is why we all childproof our homes like crazy when little ones will be around. However, even if we childproof to the extreme, accidents do occasionally happen. And as one grandfather is finding out the hard way, these accidents can be absolutely heartbreaking.

A grandfather in Australia recently called emergency services after he discovered that his five-year-old granddaughter was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

The man tried to wake his granddaughter and began CPR on her still body. But when help arrived on the scene, they made a shocking discovery. There were easy-to-reach vials of methadone all throughout the home.

The girl was life-flighted to the hospital and placed in critical condition. It was soon confirmed that there were traces of methadone in her urine.

A few days later, she was pronounced dead, seemingly from a fatal methadone overdose.

No charges have been filed at this time, but detectives from the Child Abuse Squad are still investigating and are interviewing those closest to the girl.

What a tragic story. Be sure to share this with all the parents and guardians you know to remind them how important childproofing is.