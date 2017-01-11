Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Towering robots walking the Earth was once something you could only witness in sci-fi movies, but not anymore.

With the help of conceptual designer Vitaly Bulgarov, Hankook Mirae Technology, a Korean technologies company, has just released video of the world’s first manned robot or “mech” taking its first steps. Unlike most robots in the movies, the mech (also known as METHOD-2) is not able to think or act for itself and requires human control to spring into action.

The human-controlled mech is able to walk forward and backwards, however, the robot is limited in its movements since it must remain plugged into a power source. The METHOD-2 isn’t exactly free-standing either, as it requires a chain hoist it up.

While the released videos appear to be nothing short of a technological miracle, Bulgarov’s ties to the visual effects world have many questioning the validity of the videos.

Bulgarov has past experience as an industrial designer for Pansonic, Intel, and Google. He’s also contributed to such blockbuster films as "RoboCop," "Ghost in the Shell," and the "Transformers" series.

In an investigation into the facts surrounding the METHOD-2 mech, the team at Live Science were unable to find information regarding the engineers working on the project. They also discovered that Hankook Mirae Technology has only been associated with Bulgarov and has no other significant influencers.

Responding the the skepticism regarding his work with the company, Bulgarov notes that the cloud of mystery is nothing more than a cultural difference between Korean culture and the western world.

Real or not, Hankook Mirae Technology were caught off guard when their videos of the METHOD-2 went viral. Prior to the videos being released, there was no planned announcement or release date for their manned mech. The company hopes to officially unveil the METHOD-2 later this year.

(via IFL Science)

