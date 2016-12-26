When you take your children to the doctor, you expect that they'll get the best care possible.

Most people never question whether their kids will be safe with their pediatrician -- it's just assumed. Unfortunately, some pediatricians take advantage of this trust and horrifically abuse their patients.

During his time as a pediatrician at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire, England, Michael Salmon sexually assaulted girls between the ages of 12 and 18. Some were subjected to inappropriate touching and groping behind a screen in his consulting room, all while their parents were under the impression that they were getting legitimate medical examinations. He even took a 16-year-old girl to his home twice and raped her after she came to him asking for help because she believed that she was pregnant.

What's worse is that all of this went on at the same time and place that DJ Jimmy Savile abused patients while fundraising for the hospital.

The now-81-year-old committed his crimes in the 1970s and 1980s. In 2015, he was finally convicted of nine indecent assaults and two rapes against six girls. Since then, more victims have come forward with reports of abuse at his hands.

(via The Guardian / Daily Mail)

Salmon was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison, but that sentence was increased to 22 years after he was found guilty in more sexual assault cases for a total of 14 convictions.