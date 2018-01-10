Don't Believe In The Wage Gap? Ask Michelle Williams How Much She Just Got Paid.

In October 2017, allegations of sexual misconduct began surfacing about actor Kevin Spacey, who was subsequently blacklisted from Netflix and dropped from Ridley Scott's film, "All the Money in the World."

With his role being replaced by Christopher Plummet, all of Spacey's scenes were cut from the movie, requiring a quick re-shoot during the week of Thanksgiving. Grateful for this move, Michelle Williams was more than happy to come back and redo her scenes. "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me," she told USA Today. "And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Scott himself told the publication that besides Plummet and the crew, the other actors weren't paid extra for the reshoot. “No, they all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no."

But as reporters recently uncovered, Williams' co-star Mark Wahlberg made $1.5 million on the reshoots alone, a hefty fee negotiated by his team.

Williams' earnings for the reshoots? Less than $1,000 -- a staggering difference, especially considering both actors are represented by the William Morris Endeavor agency. Williams, who has been working in the industry for over 20 years, was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.

Williams and Wahlberg haven't yet commented on the news, but the massive pay gap definitely isn't looking good for Wahlberg or his team, considering Williams' and other actors' willingness to work for next to nothing in order to make sure an abuser would be removed from the film. Although her complicity is important to remember, her agency should have advocated for her and her work as they did for Mark. It is also unknown if Williams knew about the steep negotiations for Wahlberg at the time or if knowing about them would have influenced her decision regarding pay.







(via Glamour and USA Today)

