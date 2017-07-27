Being At Disney Was Cool, But Mickey Gave These Foster Kids The Ultimate Surprise

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

For kids everywhere, going to Disney is one of the most magical things that can happen.

Tons of people never make it to Disneyland or Disney World, but for others, it's the vacation of a lifetime. That makes for some seriously special memories no matter how old you are.

Courtney and Tom Gilmour took their foster kids Janielle and Elijah to Disney, and the family was having an amazing time together. That's when they decided to reveal some big news.

Janielle and Elijah went to an autograph signing with Mickey. He pulled them in close for pictures and performed a few card tricks.







That's when Mickey revealed that they would be foster kids no more. Tom and Courtney had decided to adopt them!







The whole family got some super-special pictures with Mickey commemorating the event that will change their lives forever. They look so happy!







Fortunately, the whole thing was caught on camera. Be warned: you're going to need a ton of tissues!

What a sweet surprise! It's so great to see their family get stitched together legally as well as emotionally. Dreams do come true.