Jen Baldwin-Murphy and her staff at Haysden Liveries were absolutely delighted when they welcomed a tiny new addition to the farm family.
One of the mares gave birth to a pocket-sized colt measuring in at only a foot tall, and it wasn’t long before the miniature horse acquired the name MicroDave. This pint-sized pony has understandably attracted a lot of attention online since his birth.
MicroDave was among the first foals under Baldwin-Murphy's care, and obviously she loves him to pieces.
She had initially intended to sell him, but they formed a strong bond. Today she and her tiny buddy compete in shows.