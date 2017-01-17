Ad Blocker Detected

Don't Ever Reheat These 8 Foods In The Microwave -- They Become Toxic!

JANUARY 17, 2017  
I'll admit it. My microwave and I are best friends.

Not only do I go for the microwave meals, but I often have leftovers when I do decide to make a fresh home-cooked dish. Often times, that means reheating food for days afterward. Even though it doesn't quite taste the same, it usually gets the job done.

What I didn't know is that some of the foods I reheat on a regular basis can actually become toxic when heated in the microwave. This is essential information for anyone who cooks at home.

1. Celery has nitrates that can turn into carcinogenic (cancer-causing) nitrosamines after reheating in the microwave.

2. Don't put that leftover breakfast in the microwave; instead, toss eggs into a salad or sandwich for a cold and healthy way to reuse them.

3. Just like celery, the nitrates in spinach can become dangerous after reheating in the microwave.

4. The chemical makeup of a mushroom changes in the microwave, which can cause stomach aches and bloating.

5. Surprisingly, potatoes are on the list. Reheated potatoes lose their nutritional benefits and can become a source of botulism when heated.

6. Chicken's protein composition also changes in the microwave, which can make you feel sick to your stomach.

7. Beets are better fresh, and the high level of nitrates makes keeping them away from the microwave the safest bet.

8. Rice can hold incredible amounts of bacteria, and microwaving doesn't kill the spores. Make sure to eat rice immediately or put it in the fridge very soon after cooking.

(via BrightSide)

I'm so glad I know about these now. I never would have guessed that reheating potatoes or chicken could be dangerous. SHARE this with the cooks in your life to keep them safe and healthy.

