Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It can be incredibly difficult to be away from family during the holidays.

No one knows this as much as military families. Not only do our service members put their lives on the line for our freedom, but they also may be deployed during special occasions, birthdays, and even holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Sergeant Brandon Sistrunk is currently stationed in Iraq. His wife Ashley and their four kids do everything they can to keep him close during the holidays.

At Thanksgiving, they made sure to save him a seat at the table and include him in their prayers. For their Christmas card, they wanted to do something special to show just how close they are.

Read More: Bad Santa Fat-Shames 9-Year-Old, Who Cried Until He Went To Bed That Night

Sgt. Sistrunk held up a sign that said "Merry" and took a ton of pictures.

When combined with a photo of the rest of the family, including Ashley holding "Christmas," it's seriously adorable.

The Sistrunks asked a family friend to Photoshop the images to achieve the right effect.

Ashley hopes these images will remind other military families that they're not alone and that they're all in this together.

(via Mommypage)

Read More: Heroic Soldiers Step In To Save A Woman Who Was Groped And Unable To Defend Herself

Sgt. Sistrunk is scheduled to return to his family next month, and I bet that reunion will feel just like Christmas morning. Share this incredible Christmas card to support our troops deployed this holiday season.