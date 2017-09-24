It Was A Normal Football Game, But Watch What Happens When A Player Sees The Referee

I don't know about you, but I can't get enough of military homecomings.
It's a really special moment between family members who have all sacrificed to protect us. When Joe Egersheim came back from a year stationed in Kuwait as part of the Army Reserves, he wanted to surprise his son and daughter. He chose a football game as the perfect stage for their reunion.
Everyone went to huddle up, but one player named Cole thought things seemed a little bit "off."
That's when he realized who the ref actually was. Welcome home, Dad!