It Was A Normal Football Game, But Watch What Happens When A Player Sees The Referee

SEPTEMBER 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

I don't know about you, but I can't get enough of military homecomings.

It's a really special moment between family members who have all sacrificed to protect us. When Joe Egersheim came back from a year stationed in Kuwait as part of the Army Reserves, he wanted to surprise his son and daughter. He chose a football game as the perfect stage for their reunion.

Everyone went to huddle up, but one player named Cole thought things seemed a little bit "off."

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

That's when he realized who the ref actually was. Welcome home, Dad!

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

His daughter, Olivia, is a cheerleader. She was also on the field and came running over.

His daughter, Olivia, is a cheerleader. She was also on the field and came running over.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

