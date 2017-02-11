Not Everyone Can Breastfeed, So She Decided To Do Something To Help

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Breastfeeding is hard work for new moms, and some aren't able to do it at all for a variety of reasons.

There's a huge breast milk vs. formula debate out there, but almost everyone agrees that "fed is best." For those who want to feed their children at least some breast milk but aren't able to produce it themselves, there are milk banks like Human Milk 4 Human Babies and Human Milk Bank out there to help.

After giving birth to a healthy baby girl, Ashley Clifford decided to share her supply.

Clifford said, "When I found out I was pregnant with this baby, my DREAM was to not only be able to breastfeed her, but to be able to donate milk as well."

She took this incredible picture of her baby girl surrounded by the 295 ounces of extra milk she pumped for donation.

According to Clifford, the image "represents many sleepless nights, especially from the first couple weeks."

Read More: All-Woman Biker Club Does The Coolest Thing To Help Out Babies In Need

She continued, "It's a mix of excitement and love but at the same time, I'm having some reservations, only because nursing and pumping is HARD! I feel kind of protective of this haha BUT that isn't going to stop me from giving some of this away."

(via HerFamily)

Thanks to her selfless act, others will be able to feed their babies in the way they feel is best. Share her story with the parents you know who will appreciate her sacrifice!