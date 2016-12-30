Ad Blocker Detected

This Woman Was Given Months To Live...Then An Unexpected Pregnancy Shrunk Her Rare Tumors

DECEMBER 30, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

In 2010, doctors gave Laura Bacon-Smith devastating news: She had a rare form of cancer with widespread tumors in her liver. They gave the then-22-year-old just six months to live.

Immediately, Laura began an aggressive round of chemotherapy treatment. Doctors warned her that she would be left infertile, but having a child was the last thing on her mind. All of her energy was focused on survival.

Laura was diagnosed with hepatic epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, a form of cancer so rare that it accounts for less than one percent of all cancer cases. In addition to her liver, her lungs, blood, and soft tissue had all been compromised.

Doctors expected Laura to die within six months, but year after year, she continued to stun them with her incredible progress. Eventually, Laura fell in love with a man named Lewis Neeve. She was determined to say "screw you" to cancer and live her life to the fullest.

Then, in 2015, the unthinkable happened. Laura, who was supposed to be infertile, became pregnant. By all accounts, it was a miracle.

