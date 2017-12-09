These Dainty Little Mugs Will Slyly Insult The Hell Out Of Your Guests

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Have you ever wished that you could oh-so-subtly let an unwelcome visitor know how you really feel about them? Well, these brutally honest tea sets should make dinner with your mother-in-law so much easier.

Aimed at "the lady who speaks her mind," Miss Havisham's insulting teacups are the perfect way to let others know your inner thoughts without ever having to speak a word. Instead of spilling your guts, you'll be spilling the tea. With scalding phrases such as " I could poison you," and "I hope you choke," tea time just got a whole lot pettier.

Each cup can be purchased individually or in a cup and saucer set and can be purchased in one of three colors. Prices for the sets start at $60 and as you're about to find out, they're worth every penny.

I'll take one of each.





























































(via Bored Panda)

These cups are the perfect gift for the secret savages on your Christmas list. To purchase your scandalous teacup and saucer, or to see more of what Miss Havisham's Curiosities have to offer, check out their official website and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.